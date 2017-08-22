Country stars hit Langley links for baby charity

The goal: To raise big money today for formula, baby food, and diapers for under-privileged infants.

It’s all about family for the Boys of Fall – Chad Brownlee and Dallas Smith. The country stars are hosting their fifth annual charity golf tournament at The Redwoods Golf Course today, and among those in attendance are members of their families. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Their goal today – besides hanging out with family and friends, downing a brewsky or two, teeing off a few balls, and catching a few rays – is raising big coin for babies.

We’re talking about Langley’s own Dallas Smith, and former Langleyite Chad Brownlee – two award-winning country music stars – who are spending Tuesday at The Redwoods Golf Course with a few hundred like-minded individuals.

For the fifth year in a row, these two artists are hosting the Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament, benefitting Basics for Babies.

And before hitting the links late this morning, both of the men shared their vision for raising more than $100,000 today alone.

In the first four years, they raised more than $325,000.

Basics for Babies an organization that assists families coping with the challenges of raising a young infant, by providing them with needed food, formula and diapers.

In 2012, the two country stars concluded their Boys of Fall cross-country music tour and chose to keep that partnership going by giving back to their community in some way.

Brownlee said it was a “no brainer,” to partner with Redwoods and JRfm to fundraise for a family-oriented charity like Basics for Babies.

So stemming from the success of their tour, Smith and Brownlee teamed up to create the annual Boys of Fall Charity Golf Tournament – and while they’re both good at golf, they felt it was a natural fit to top off the day with something they do exceptionally well – sing.

So, they added a private concert component after the golf, dinner, and auction – to help raise more money and to give thanks – in their own way – to all those who came out..

“It’s all about families, isn’t it?” said Brownlee – speaking of the charity, and the day.

In keeping with the family-oriented theme, both musicians were once again at Redwoods today with their families.

Since their families have been so supportive and instrumental in their careers, Smith and Brownlee said they’re proud to share this special charity event with them, too.

In Smith’s case, the 39-year-old shared the experience with his father, Don, and his 12-year-old son Carson – both from Walnut Grove.

Normally, Carson can’t go to work with Dad – since many of his functions are off limits to people 19 or younger.

But in this case, Smith loves to share the day with his son and his father, alike. Carson gets to zip around the course, following Dad around in a golf cart and sharing laughs. And Smith said the whole family will be there partying into the night when Smith and Brownlee take to the stage.

“Having my family here is so super important,” said Smith.

He will also be joined by his mother, Sue, wife, Kristen, daughter, Vayda, and a few aunts, uncles, and cousins for the evening festivities.

“It’s a big family affair,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Brownlee (who recently moved to Gibsons) golfed with his father, Al, who travels from Kelowna every year to be part of the fundraiser.

Brownlee’s mother, Ann-Marie Reimer, was also on the course, not swinging a club but rather serving as a hole-in-one spotter.

It’s not only a chance to share some time with family, but with some of their supporters and like-minded people anxious to help a worthy cause, Smith said.

“Some of the statistics we’ve heard for Basics for Babies has just been phenomenal. They’re looking to expand…” Brownlee told the crowd. “If it wasn’t for all of you [the sponsors and golfers] here today, that wouldn’t be possible, so thank you all very much.”

The fundraising goals for the annual tournament have come a long ways from the first year, when they raised $14,000. In year four, they raised 10-times that for Basics for Babies.

And the duo is anticipating they’ll easily top the $400,000 mark (for the total amount raised during the past five years) when they present a cheque to Basics for Babies tonight at about 9:30 p.m.

This year, the sponsorships and 160 golf spots were sold out before the date of the event was even announced.

In addition to all the golfers who will be hanging around for the dinner and concert, there were also another 800 Brownlee and Smith fans who have bought $75 concert-only tickets for this evening.

They will be sitting on picnic blankets and in lawn chairs on the grass above the 18th hole, watching Brownlee, Smith, and a few special guests perform as the sun sets.

The private concert, Brownlee said, will include Vancouver artist Shawn Austin and Calgary musician J.J. Shiplett.

“It’s like the best of work and play combined,” Brownlee said of the day as he jumped into the passenger’s seat of a golf cart chauffeured by his father.

In addition to golf sponsorships, concert tickets, and on-course raffles and fundraisers, the Boys of Fall event also features silent and live auctions.

Up for grabs in the live auction is the always popular fishing and lunch excursion with Brownlee and golf course manager Doug Hawley, a Canucks game with Dallas Smith, as well as a $15,000 Bison Lodge escape for eight.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance for more about the charity tournament