VIDEO: Cloverdale’s classical music camp takes concerts to the street

Cloverdale Classics once again sent music drifting through the town centre on Thursday, July 13.
The local Reformed String Camp, a music camp based out of the Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, set up stations at six spots along 176th Street and 176A Street. Young musicians, who came to the camp from places as far away as PEI and California, brought out their violins, violas and cellos to perform classical pieces.
The outdoor performances originally started in Langley, program director Kent Dykstra said, but when they were given free rehearsal space in the Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church.
“You can’t really beat that,” he said, laughing. “And it’s a good facility for music.”
The outdoor concert is an extension of the camp, and musician Courtney Horrocks said it was a good opportunity for a different playing experience.
“It’s really not what we’re used to,” she said. “Not like a concert hall.”