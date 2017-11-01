The Chilliwack Chiefs Dance Team will perform at Chiefs home games and other local events.

Chilliwack Chiefs Dance Team looking for talent

Brand-new dance team holding tryouts in Abbotsford on Nov. 19

The Chilliwack Chiefs are set to unleash some new energy in the Prospera Centre next month.

The brand-new Chilliwack Chiefs Dance Team, presented by JAM Dance Studios, are holding open auditions in Abbotsford at Xtreme Talent Dance Company on Nov. 19 and females aged 17 and over are invited to try-out.

Dance experience is an asset, but not a requirement for those trying out.

The team is the brainchild of Fraser Valley residents Alexandria MacFarlane and Jessica Mac Millan. The pair competed and performed at several dance studios in Abbotsford, and also were members of the B.C. Lions Felions dance team.

“Being involved in dancing and entertaining with such amazing groups of women have really shaped us into who we are today, and we miss that team camaraderie,” MacFarlane said. “We both strive to empower and uplift women around us, and that’s why we decided to start the very first Chilliwack Chiefs Dance Team. We want these young ladies to experience what we have through dance, and hopefully make a difference in their lives.”

The audition will see participants learn a short dance piece and then perform in groups of five in front of three judges, who will help select 15 girls to make the team.

Those named to the team will perform at Chiefs regular season and playoff games, community, corporate and promotional events and a number of events related to the RBC Cup, which comes to Chilliwack in May. Practices for the team occur on Sundays at Xtreme Dance Talent Company in Abbotsford.

Participants must bring a $10 registration fee and a 4X6 headshot on Nov. 19. It’s recommended to register early, and those interested can do so at www.eventbrite.ca/e/chilliwack-chiefs-dance-team-auditions-tickets-39003711150.

For more information on the team, visit instagram.com/chwkchiefsdanceteam.

