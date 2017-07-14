The second annual Champion of the Crescent returns to the waters off Blackie Spit this weekend.
Featuring 10- and 3.5-kilometre races, kids races and a relay challenge, the day-long stand-up paddleboard event – getting underday at 10 a.m. Sunday (July 16) – raises funds for the new youth mental health facility at Surrey Hospital & Outpatient Centre.
Pro racers will compete for a piece of Canada’s largest SUP prize pool – $10,000.
Last year, more than 200 paddlers took part; a ceremonial paddle was created by Semiahmoo First Nation artist Roxanne Charles to honour it; and more than $128,000 was raised.
The inaugural event also attracted more than 800 spectators, according to organizers.
This year, the 2016 10-km champion, Danny Ching, is returning in an effort to repeat the performance.
The event features “something for paddle boarders of all ages and abilities,” a news release states. In addition to competitive and recreational races, there will be an SUP exhibit, a family activity zone and food trucks.
A relay challenge aims to get four-member corporate teams out on the water. The $1,000 entry fee includes the use of a paddle, a board and a life jacket on race day, if needed.
Funds raised from Champion of the Crescent will benefit the Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Stabilization Unit (CAPSU) – a 10-bed facility for children and adolescents who need an immediate five- to seven-day hospital stay for urgent mental-health issues.
For more information on Champion of the Crescent, or to register, visit www.championofthecrescent.com