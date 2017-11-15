Alexander Magnussen speaks at a TEDx event in Langley. (File photo)

‘Chalk Talk’ speaker to share life with autism

Self-advocate Alexander Magnussen to speak in South Surrey Thursday

A South Surrey man with a passion for public speaking will share his experiences living with autism at a “Chalk Talk” event Thursday at Semiahmoo House Society.

Alexander Magnussen, a member of the Self Advocates of Semiahmoo, is to speak for 45 minutes at the Nov. 16 event; a catered reception will follow.

The 6-7:30 p.m. talk is described as an interactive speaking event with a focus “on learning through other people’s experiences how we can best navigate this world.”

It is the first of two events made possible by a grant through the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, a collaboration between SAS, Semiahmoo House Society, government and other leaders, according to a news release. A second speaking event is set for Jan. 25, and is to feature motivational speaker Linda Edgecombe.

Tickets to Thursday’s event, $15, are available at SHS (15306 24 Ave) or online at www.eventbrite.ca

