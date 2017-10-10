Budgie found in South Surrey park now part of Squamish flock

Contributed photo Petri – now renamed Bobby by his new owner – was found in Sunnyside Acre Urban Forest in South Surrey on Sept. 17.

A budgie found last month in a South Surrey park has been given a new lease on life – in Squamish.

But the woman who helped find the green-and-yellow bird its new abode said the door has not been closed on reuniting the friendly feathered creature with its original owner.

“I drove her to Squamish on Saturday after getting her from SARC (Surrey Animal Resource Centre) but also leaving my phone number to hand out in case the owner shows up,” Kim Waite told Peace Arch News through Facebook Monday.

Waite launched her quest to reunite the budgie – dubbed Petri by SARC staff, but renamed Bobby by its adopted ‘mom’ – with its owner after meeting the bird during a recent visit to SARC.

“It is so friendly I know whoever lost it gave it lots of time and love and attention,” Waite told Peace Arch News last week in an appeal for help spreading the word.

The budgie was turned over to SARC’s care after it was found in Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest on Sept. 17. As per the centre’s protocol, it was put up for adoption after 96 hours.

SARC’s adoption profile described the bird as an adult male – and “quite the character.”

“He loves hoping around his cage and singing songs. He is also quite the explorer and loves to find ways out of his cage. Throughout the day you can find jim hoping from perch to perch or swinging on his ladder. (He) will need some help feeling more comfortable about being handled,” the profile states.

Waite, 59, said she knew in a heartbeat that the little creature was special.

“When I saw how the little bird responded to humanity, I knew that somebody must be crying for it,” she said.

“The first thing that little bird did… I put my face right into the cage and the little beak came over and did a little tickle on my nose.”

Waite, who already has two rescue birds at home – a 12-year-old budgie and a three-year-old chicken – said she would’ve welcomed the budgie to her flock “if I was 10 years younger.”

As well, “I don’t have any family to pass all my creatures down to.”

Waite’s efforts to locate the owner included an appeal on her Facebook page.

She also took out a ‘found’ ad in the newspaper, and last Wednesday posted signs around the urban forest.

PAN’s online story about Waite’s quest – posted to Facebook Saturday morning – was shared more than 50 times.

Monday, Waite reported that a friend who also loves birds has added Bobby to her own flock.

“I met her at the vet’s in Vancouver when we were both there one day. It isn’t common to find people who care enough about their birds that they are willing to take them and pay the big bucks for the vet’s,” Waite said.

“So when she wished to adopt, she qualified on that important issues along with that she just simply loves birds.”

If anyone recognizes the budgie as their own, they may contact the resource centre at 604-574-6622.