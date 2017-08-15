Blissful beginning – a moment on the White Rock shoreline

Jennifer Mervyn and Matthew Alexander find way to celebrate their love of the ocean and each other

Newlyweds Jennifer Mervyn and Matthew Alexander found a unique way to celebrate Saturday, after the groom noticed a high-school friend from Semiahmoo Secondary had posted a post-wedding Whistler skirun in their full wedding ensemble.

Following their own wedding a week earlier, Alexander proposed to his bride that they do something similar, incorporating their longtime love of paddle boarding and their hometown White Rock.

The couple and their newly formed blended family of six – including Eliana, 9, Lily,9, Ginger, 6 and Oliver, 4 – all headed down to the pier to brave the waves.