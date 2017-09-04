Biggest weekend of the year coming to Langley Sept. 9, 10

From Cruise-In and Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival to Feast of the Fields and Fun Day

Sept. 9 and 10 may well turn out to be one of the busiest weekends of the year in Langley.

Five major events are set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty to see and taste for all ages.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, car enthusiasts will descend by the thousands on downtown Aldergrove to take in this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In show and shine. Hundreds of classic cars, muscle cars and collector models will line Fraser Highway through Aldergrove.

If cars aren’t your thing, maybe eating is.

The Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival returns to Fort Langley on Sept. 9. Taking place on Glover Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the festival will feature dozens of food trucks, which, collectively, are certain to fulfill any epicurean craving.

Also on Saturday, is JD Farms Fall Festival, with plenty of yummy samples and fun activities offered at 24726 52Ave .

Along the same road (248 Street) Krause Berry Farm and Winery for the Township Firefighters Charity’s annual Fun Day, will offer bouncy castles, a hotdog eating contest and plenty of food and entertainment, with money going to Langley Memorial Hospital’s pediatric unit.

On Saturday evening, head to downtown Langley for Dueling Pianos in the Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m. This 19-years-and-over event includes beer, wine and street food, along with a performance by a magician.

The next day, the legendary Feast of the Fields takes place at Krause Berry Farm and Winery, from 1 to 5 p.m. Chefs, wine producers and foodies will gather to provide the best of farm to fork.