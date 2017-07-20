Bears cubs arrival at Critter Care triggers plea for produce, fish

Two cubs came in hungry on Tuesday and fruit and veggie stocks low

The unexpected arrival of sibling bear cubs at Critter Care Tuesday evening has staff and volunteers asking for fruit and vegetable donations.

With the bear cubs’ arrival, and the 300 other animals in their care, Critter Care is finding their food stocks running low, said Critter Care senior care animal supervisor Angela Fontana.

The siblings arrived at Critter Care on Tuesday evening, with the male cub crying all night for his mom, said Fontana.

Sadly, mom was euthanized after getting into garbage and attempts to relocate the family failed, she said. The decision to euthanize was made by the Ministry of Environment.

They are in urgent need of fruits, vegetables, eggs, nuts and uncooked and unseasoned meat, fish and poultry.

The bears come from Belcarra Park in Port Moody.

“They only weigh 35 pounds but they are in good condition,” said Fontana. They haven’t been named yet.

“The girl is taking it all in stride. She is much more curious,” she said.

On Tuesday, Critter Care put out an urgent plea for food donations and already by Wednesday morning, supports of Critter Care were at the gates with food.

On Facebook, one man was bringing 50 pounds of blueberries, another a box of raspberries. One woman was bringing frozen fish. Another person commented that her family was going fishing with an objective to bring some fresh catch to the bears.

“We’ve actually had some of our produce bins empty these past days so when our interns saw all the produce people had brought, there was a lot of cheering,” she said.

Critter Care just rescued three baby beavers from a motor oil covered ditch in Mission on Monday.

“They were covered in oil that had been dumped there,” she said. The beavers are all cleaned up and only the smallest, the female, is being monitored but should be OK.

“We’d love some corn for those beavers. Beavers love corn,” she added.

But animals aren’t too picky when it comes to fruits and veggies.

“We’ll take everything, apples, berries, pears. Our raccoons love it all,” she said.

Another way to support the work of Critter Care is to register and get pledge sheets for their upcoming Walk on the Wild Side Oct. 1 at Campbell Valley Park.

Critter Care is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.. seven seven days a week for donation drop offs. Critter Care Wildlife Centre is located at 481 216 Street.