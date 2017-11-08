Author to speak at Semiahmoo Library

Author K. Jane Watt is to speak at Semiahmoo Library in South Surrey on Nov. 16. (City of Surrey photo)

K. Jane Watt, author of Surrey: A City of Stories is to give a free talk at Semiahmoo Library (1815 152 St.) next week.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Watt will read from her book, speak to the writing process and share what she learned writing the city’s new history book.

Released in September, the tome is a ‘Surrey Legacy Project’ created in honour of Canada 150.

It features more than 500 visuals, including 332 photos, 40 maps, 73 artifacts and 61 documents.

Copies will be available at the talk, which is a partnership of Surrey Libraries and Surrey Heritage.

The talk is set for 7 p.m. To register, call 604-502-6459 or email archives@surrey.ca