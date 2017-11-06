Local Mounties strike a pose at last month’s annual Red Serge gala. (Simon Lau photo)

Annual Red Serge gala notches a record

More than $40,000 raised for safety efforts in White Rock and South Surrey

It’s a record year for the Red Serge gala.

The 25th annual soiree – held Oct. 27 at Hazelmere Golf & Country Club – raised more than $40,000 for community safety programs.

It was “a fantastic evening,” Darren Alexander, president of the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society, told Peace Arch News by email Monday.

“The theme was a lot of fun and attendees participated greatly in wearing black and white and some very cool masks.”

Organizers with the safety society – which changed names after the gala, from the Semiahmoo Volunteer Community Police Society – had hoped net proceeds from the black-and-white masquerade ball would hit $35,000. In recent years, it has typically come out around $28,000.

Alexander said the event drew a sell-out crowd for food, dancing and a chance at live and silent-auction items.

“We are very grateful for all of the support of the attendees, sponsors, community leaders and of course all the volunteers.”

