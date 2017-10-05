Airborne note from little boy misses grandpa, lands in Langley park

This helium football balloon and note was found in Woodland Park in the Langley Meadows area of Langley.

“happy Brithday Grandpa! I wish You come back! love Mitchell!”

Does anyone recognize this note, which was found attached to a deflated football-shaped helium balloon?

It was discovered earlier this week by a local man walking his dog in a Langley Meadows park.

It’s piqued not only his curiosity, but others. It’s left them wondering how far the balloon and note travelled, how long ago it might have been launched, and if something can be done for this young boy, who made such an effort to reach out to what appears to be his late grandfather.

“I took my dog down to the park near my house and came across something pretty touching, laying there dead in the middle of the park,” said the Langley man who asked not to be identified.

The letter was found in Woodland Park, between Woodland Drive and 68th Avenue, west of 200th Street.

“I felt pretty heartwarmed when I found it,” the finder shared.

If you know anything about this moving discovery or young Mitchell, contact us through our Facebook page, or email news@langleyadvance.com.