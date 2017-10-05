COLUMN: People make a country, not government

Action, support, and compassion comes quickest from the residents, not the politicians

Several windows were smashed during the Sept. 19 earthquake that devastated parts of Mexico City. (Aaron Hinks photo)

How a nation responds to a tragedy – albeit natural or human-caused – is, for the most part, a true test of its people and government.

There have been many tragedies of late, starting with hurricanes that swept through the southeast states, a devastating earthquake that killed 369 in Mexico, a non-fatal terror attack in Edmonton, and a retiree who terrorized thousands of people with gunfire, killing 59 at a concert in Las Vegas.

In each, respective citizens responded the same. They dropped everything to provide comfort, money and food to the surviving victims and, quickly turn to criticizing the government.

I landed in Mexico City five days after the Sept. 19 earthquake.

When I arrived, volunteers were still pulling bodies out of the destroyed buildings. Dozens of skyscrapers were roped off for a fear of structural damage. Looking to the sky, smashed windows, as high as 15 storeys, dotted buildings.

On the ground level, at almost every public park or city attraction, there were donation bins with volunteers standing by.

I was staying with an upper-middle class family. Upon my arrival, the first topic of discussion was the earthquake. They were quick to share how the earthquake felt different this time. Not in intensity, but how it shook the ground.

I was told that in all other earthquakes, there was a noticeable side-to-side shake. This one vibrated up and down.

Before flying to the country, I was told to be wary of the people – more than 21 million live in Greater Mexico City – the chaos, the crime, the traffic.

Once I was there, I was told I was visiting a different city. The residents were calm, and still mourning.

Much would be the same in Canada if it happened here, although I hope our faith in the government’s response would differ.

The family I was staying with was highly critical. They told me that sentiment is being echoed throughout their country, one which already – according to the Corruption Perceptions Index – has little faith in its government.

Criticism of government seems to quickly follow tragedy. After the Edmonton attack, Canadians criticized the federal government’s immigration policy, some will say for good reason. The suspect in that attack, accused of stabbing a police officer and ramming a vehicle through a crowd, was ordered to be deported from the United States in 2011, according to the Associated Press, which noted he was later granted asylum in Canada.

In the U.S., many were critical of the government’s slow response to the hurricane that destroyed many parts of Puerto Rico. That criticism was heightened, and some will say validated, after billionaire president Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico and was photographed throwing paper-towels to the residents of the flooded country, at a time when they still need electricity, food, and warmth. Following the Las Vegas shooting, many residents were critical of the country’s gun policy.

If there’s something to be learned from tragedy, it’s that quick action, support, generosity, change and compassion comes quickest from the people, not the government.

This is what binds us all.

Aaron Hinks is a Peace Arch News reporter.