VIDEO: Fall weather floods streets in Vancouver

Between hail in South Surrey and White Rock on Wednesday and the downpour in Vancouver Thursday, the Lower Mainland has endured a tumultuous week.
After a summer of what seemed like never ending forest fires that burned more than a million hectares across B.C., Vancouver residents welcomed the change.
Today, ‘Raincouver’ lived up to its name:
1st day of heavy rain in Vancouver… Sidewalks & roads on Broadway completely flooded b/c @CityofVancouver can't keep drains clear. pic.twitter.com/v8cJOG5kDy— Paul Romani (@paul_romani) October 12, 2017
Crazy rain in #Vancouver 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/65MmwhSvcV— Daman Beatty (@Beatler) October 12, 2017
@NEWS1130 Vancouver has actually flooded pic.twitter.com/AOpKaRD60U— Richard Staples (@RichardS1881) October 12, 2017
Bit of rain here.. @NEWS1130 #vancouverrain pic.twitter.com/j18au4UwhC— Leanne (@LeanneMAnd) October 12, 2017
Unfortunately, the rain didn’t help out Vancouver fire crews, who had to battle a blazing boat in Yaletown under the downpour:
Enough that they have to fight the fire on water, but the street is flooded too. #vancouverfire pic.twitter.com/M8rLbNBBde— Pineapple (@HulaBabee) October 12, 2017