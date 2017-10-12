(Sqwabb/Twitter)

VIDEO: Fall weather floods streets in Vancouver

Hail in Surrey, heavy rain in Vancouver as region hits fall overnight

  Thu Oct 12th, 2017 12:50pm
  • Buzz

Between hail in South Surrey and White Rock on Wednesday and the downpour in Vancouver Thursday, the Lower Mainland has endured a tumultuous week.

After a summer of what seemed like never ending forest fires that burned more than a million hectares across B.C., Vancouver residents welcomed the change.

Today, ‘Raincouver’ lived up to its name:

Unfortunately, the rain didn’t help out Vancouver fire crews, who had to battle a blazing boat in Yaletown under the downpour:

