VIDEO: Creating a buzzzz around Central City

Have you heard a buzz around Central City lately?

Central City has partnered with the Surrey Beekeepers Association to install a 40,000 strong beehive on the sixth floor roof.

First introduced in April, the hive helps pollinate anything within an eight kilometre radius, from city parks to private gardens.

It also mints liquid gold, in the form of unpasteurized and unfiltered honey.

