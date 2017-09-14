Vancouver wants to be site of new Amazon’s headquarters

Online giant is expected to invest more than $5 billion in the second location

Vancouver is one of several North American cities competing to become the site of Amazon’s new headquarters.

The online megaretailer is expected to invest more than $5 billion in construction of their second site – equal in size to its current Seattle headquarters – and create up to 50,000 jobs.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson took to Twitter, saying his city would be a perfect fit.

The Vancouver Economic Commission is reportedly meeting with Amazon Thursday to discuss their bid, during the Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference in Seattle.

Other cities pursuing the opporunity include Toronto, Winnipeg and Boston.

