Uber to lose its license to operate in London

Transport for London says Uber was not ‘fit and proper to hold a private hire operator license.’

While B.C. awaits whether Uber will be welcomed into the province or not, London transportation authority has decided it’s not going to work out after all for the British capital.

The Transport for London (TFL) announced Friday it will not be stripping the operator of the license for its London arm, which is set to expire at the end of September.

Around 40,000 drivers are reported to be impacted by the decision, and 3.5 million users.

“Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,,” the regulator said in a statement.

In its decision , Transport for London cited its approach to handling serious criminal offences and how it conducts background checks on its drivers. TFL also took issue with software that could be used block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app and “preventing officials from undertaking regulator or law enforcement duties.”

Uber also uses security software on its app, called Greyball, which the transportation regulator said was not explained properly and could be used to block law enforcement and officials from full access to the app.

Uber has vowed to appeal the decision.

Uber still up for debate in B.C.

In August, Green Party leader Andrew Weaver called on the NDP government to move ahead with regulation of ride sharing services by the end of the year, and said he plans to re-introduce legislation he proposed in February.

At the time, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the province is aware of the need to overhaul B.C.’s regulations on ride-sharing, but made no indication of when B.C. residents can expect changes to be made.

