Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Twitter continues to take a stand against fake news. On Thursday, the site announced it banned ads from Russia Today and Sputnik.

“We did not come to this decision lightly, and are taking this step now as part of our ongoing commitment to help protect the integrity of the user experience on Twitter.”

Twitter wrote in blog post The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Twitter also stated it would take the $1.9 million in advertising from Russia Today and use it to support “external research into the use of Twitter in civic engagement and elections.

The Canadian Press

