Therapy dogs to bring comfort to travellers at YVR

YVR has partnered with St. John Ambulance to launch the Less Airport Stress Initiative

Travellers will soon have a new way to de-stress with the help of some furry four-legged friends at the Vancouver International Airport.

YVR has partnered with St. John Ambulance to launch the Less Airport Stress Initiative, where therapy dogs will be on site to help passengers deal with anxiety associated with travel, work and general stress.

“We recognize that an airport can be a stressful environment,” said Reg Krake, Director, Customer Care, Vancouver Airport Authority, “We hope that our four-legged friends will help to ease any anxiety associated with travel.”

Seven “ambasador” dogs – Molly, Bailey, Mira, Norman, Grover, Kermode and Soda – will be onsite in the terminal Mondays through Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The dogs will be accompanied by a handler and YVR green coat volunteer. The dogs are easily identifiable with their YVR branded leashes and St. John Ambulance bandanas.

