Mountie caught ‘having a word’ with two pigs

With Williams Lake and 100 Mile House under evacuation, RCMP are getting acquainted with livestock

“Excuse me constable, can you tell me where my wife and I can register as evacuees?”

RCMP are a few of the roughly 4,000 personnel inside evacuated areas in the Southern Interior due to wildfires – along with livestock that residents were forced to leave behind.

Mounties have been getting acquainted with some of the farm animals, rescuing three horses who escaped their enclosure earlier this week near Highway 97 in Williams Lake.

On Thursday, BC RCMP tweeted out a photo of an officer chatting with two pigs in the middle of a road, reminding evacuees to register with the Canadian Red Cross.