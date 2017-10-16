Actress Alyssa Milano is asking women to share their stories with #MeToo. (Wikimedia Commons)

#MeToo: Women take to social media to share stories of sexual assault and harassment

Actress Alyssa Milano started a movement with a single tweet

What started as a tweet from Alyssa Milano has now blossomed into a movement where thousands of women are sharing their stories of sexual assault and harassment.

The actress sent out a tweet on Sunday afternoon, asking any woman who had been sexually harassed or assaulted to reply “me too” to her message.

By Sunday night, #MeToo was trending on Twitter as women spoke out and shared their stories.

Milano’s tweet was sparked by the now dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, as well as those in the past against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Some people had a chilling message for those who had been blind to the issue before:

