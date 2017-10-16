Kids living with autism can show their Canucks colours

Canucks fans living with autism will soon be able to show off their team colours in a new, and potentially life-saving, way.

The Canucks Autism Network and MedicAlert introduced two new Canucks-themed medical ID sports bands on Monday.

The bands help identify those with autism to first responders, who are then able to provide better care.

According to MedicAlert, one in 68 kids is living with autism. Nearly half of them are prone to wandering away from a safe environment and are much more likely to require help from first responders.

“First responders are seven times more likely to interact with a person with autism than the general public,” said Ryan Yao, manager of strategic partnerships at Canucks Autism Network.

“For that reason, it is crucial for individuals involved in emergency care to understand autism and be prepared to respond effectively and safely.”

MedicAlert provides a 24/7 hotline that relays information to first responders, including routines, anxiety triggers, and other conditions.

The sports bands are available to anyone who signs up for a MedicAlert subscription.

For more information, visit their website.