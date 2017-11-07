(Wikipedia Commons)

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Mounties say kidnapping charges are pending in a bizarre case just south of Edmonton involving a two-vehicle collision and suspects who were not wearing any clothes.

Investigators say a man, a woman and an infant were forced from a home in Leduc County into a vehicle Monday against their will.

While the car was being driven, the man, who was in the trunk, managed to escape.

The woman and her baby then managed to get away.

The three were then picked up by a passerby in a truck, which was then rammed by another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

RCMP then arrested five suspects, a man, two women and two female youths, who were all naked when they were taken into custody.

“Of the five subjects arrested, three adults remain in police custody,” Mounties said Tuesday in a release.

“Two of the subjects arrested with youths, and have been released with no charges.”

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing clothes or which vehicles they were in.

Police say the three people forced into the vehicle were not injured.

Investigators say the suspects and the three people know each other.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Cloverdale residents pay more for housing than rest of Surrey, census says

But data on affordability shows Cloverdalians better able to afford their housing

Surrey’s Arshdeep Bains name BCMML’s ‘Player of the Month’

The Valley West Hawks forward leads the league with 31 points in 12 games

‘Funraizer’ girls back at it again for Surrey Christmas Bureau

“The biggest thing for them is going to the Christmas Bureau the next day to drop off the gifts”

Surrey’s Flamingo bars will fly again with live music and more

Entertainment overhaul at longtime hotel property in Whalley

Surrey RCMP on scene of ‘serious collision’ on 152 Street

Road closed between 40 and 48 Avenue

VIDEO: Watch Surrey council approve road through Hawthorne Park

The decision was met with shouting and boos in Surrey council chambers Monday night

Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred

Kamloops turf war for drug trade

RCMP say recent violence linked to vacuum in drug trade following killing of Red Scorpion co-founder

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Privacy Commissioner questions use of body cameras by Fraser Valley chicken catchers

Investigation launched after undercover videos at Chilliwack, Abbotsford farms led to the practice

Most Read

  • Beautiful sunrise in Surrey

    Early risers in Surrey were treated to a pink and purple morning sky on Tuesday

  • 5 to start your day

    Abbotsford mourns police officer killed in shootout, controversial Surrey road goes through and more

  • Kidnapping charges pending after naked car crash

    Police did not say why the suspects were not wearing any clothes when the accident occurred