Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Now in it’s ninth year of existence, the Black Press scholarship helps business students throughout British Columbia with their post-secondary education.

Up to 37 scholarships, each valued at $5,000, are handed out every year to promising individuals from every region of the province interested in a future career in business and have applied to the BCom program at the University of Victoria.

Makari Espe is a recent recipient of a Black Press scholarship. The former Fort St. John resident is currently in her third year with the Gustavson School of Business at UVIC. She is still deciding between specializing in management or marketing, and enjoys creating YouTube content in her spare time.

The scholarship fund was started by Black Press Chairman, David Black, as a way to support young business minds and help build small communities in B.C.

A full list of the 2016 recipients can be found here.

 

@ragnarhaagen
ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

Just Posted

White Rock taxpayers on the hook for Memorial Park upgrades delay

Mayor says the province is ‘waffling’ on granting permission to go ahead with project

Surrey School District refuses to rent Bell Centre for Parents United Canada rally

Group is seeking court injunction to stop an LGBTQ program in public schools

EXCLUSIVE: Surrey collecting fees on more than 2,400 illegal suites, documents reveal

That works out to more than $1 million in fees collected annually

Rainfall warning issued across Lower Mainland into the weekend

50 to 70 mm of rain expected to fall starting overnight Friday and into Sunday morning

Simone Biles biographic movie filming in Cloverdale

Filming is taking place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20

Busy Highway 99 junction not yet a priority for province

City of Surrey says it’s ready to fund project

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

‘Hearties’ descend on Langley

Fans of TV show ‘When Calls the Heart’ have gathered in Langley for the Hearties Family Reunion

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Most Read