Drivers had to wait a few minutes extra at this intersection in Maple Ridge Wednesday when a rooster slowly crossed the road. (Gene Cordoni/Contributed)

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Why did the chicken cross the road?

It was a question for a man in the Lower Mainland to ponder this week.

Gene Cordoni was stopped at a red light during his early morning commute on Wednesday when he spotted a rooster slowly crossing the road in the crosswalk.

“He was just taking his merry old time, heading northbound through the crosswalk as the local morning commuters patiently waited for him to cross the street to get to the other side,” said Cordoni.

Cordoni said he wanted to publish the photo as “a friendly reminder that one should always be on the alert and cautious, and always keep an eye out for wild animals and local farm animals that might cross our paths on our local roads and highways. Drive safe.”

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer in North Surrey this morning

He’s here for a “roundtable dialogue” at the Surrey Board of Trade office in Whalley.

Conservative leader to visit South Surrey today

Andrew Scheer ‘to deliver remarks’ at event set for Pacific Inn Wednesday evening

UPDATE: Surrey woman has serious injuries after hit and run

Surrey RCMP warn pedestrians to be careful and motorists to slow down in poor weather

Surrey kindergartners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The students from the Surrey Sikh Academy were safely brought down around 6:30 p.m.

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

VIDEO: Behind the scenes look at the Surrey Christmas Bureau

With more than 4,000 Surrey children helped last Christmas, the need is expected to grow this year

Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

Rooster makes early morning commuters wait in Maple Ridge

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Most Read