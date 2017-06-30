Canada 150 quiz: Test your knowledge

A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
