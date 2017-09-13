Balloon ban proposed in Vancouver’s parks

Park board commissioner points to dangers to the environment, animals and children

A commissioner with the Vancouver Park Board wants to ban balloons in the city’s parks.

Stuart Mackinnon’s motion cites the burden of latex and plastic balloons on Vancouver’s landfills and beaches.

“Animals both on land and in the oceans frequently misidentify deflated balloons as sources of food,” the motion, posted online, reads.

“Birds and dolphins, are attracted to bright colours and shiny objects, and end up mistakenly ingesting balloons… [and] the strings or ribbons attached to them are just as harmful. Birds often get entangled, and, once unable to fly, face certain death.”

The motion also expresses concern for kids, saying one study out of the U.S. suggests balloons cause more childhood deaths than any other toy.

The board is set to consider the motion at Monday night’s park board meeting.