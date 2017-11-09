‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

The general manager of the Calgary Poppy Fund and Veterans’ Food Bank says he hopes no one gets in big trouble over poppy-emblazoned doughnuts that were sold at a local Tim Hortons.

“It was all good intentions, I understand. Nobody was out to hurt anybody,” John Rathwell said Thursday.

The doughnuts, with petals made from red sprinkles surrounding a circle of what appears to be jelly, caused a social media stir after an image of them was posted on the popular Calgary Twitter account @Crackmacs.

“How incredibly insensitive and short-sighted,” one Twitter user responded.

Others chimed in to say the move did not sit well and it was not appropriate to cash in on Remembrance Day.

Rathwell said he would have preferred it if the business had reached out to his group before Remembrance Day about partnering to raise funds for veterans.

“The poppy symbol is a registered trademark and permission should be asked,” he said, noting many consider the symbol sacred.

“But at the same time, I thought somebody taking that initiative during this time of remembrance is an admirable thing.”

The southeast Calgary Tim Hortons franchise where the doughnuts were sold declined to comment.

“As a proud Canadian brand, we have the utmost respect and honour for our veterans,” the chain’s head office said in a statement.

“The restaurant owner, who independently owns and operates this restaurant in Calgary, will be matching and donating 100 per cent of the poppy donut proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

COMMUTER ALERT: Accident involving pedestrian forces closure on King George Boulevard

The highway was shut down between 76th and 80th Avenue

Jail time follows 2015 White Rock traffic stop

Prepackaged heroin, crack cocaine found in speeding car

Surrey’s Harneet Dadrao named to U-Sports soccer all-rookie team

The centre midfielder received the honours after a successful first season with the UFV Cascades

After fire, Surrey hockey retailer finds a temporary home

The Hockey Shop’s City Parkway space was damaged by fire seven weeks ago

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Motorcade carrying Const. John Davidson arrives in Abbotsford

Hundreds gathered on Abbotsford overpasses to pay tribute to fallen officer.

South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

VIDEO: Langley mom pleads for help in securing $750,000 life-saving drug for daughter

UBC student Shantee Anaquod is in desperate need of Soliris to treat aHUS

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Trans Mountain lawsuit dropped over worries costs would bankrupt non-profit group

B.C.

Free public transit for military personnel, veterans on Remembrance Day

TransLink offers free service across Metro Vancouver

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    An Aldergrove home invasion, a GoFund me set up for slain Abbotsford officer and more

  • ‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

    Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion