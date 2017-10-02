5 to start your day

A mass shooting in Las Vegas, a deadly Langley crash and more

1. Fatal single vehicle crash in Langley

Langley RCMP said the victim and the other occupants of the vehicle were all “young adults.” See more >

2. Deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history kills 50

A gunman opened fire at a country show in Las Vegas. See more >

3. Family rescued from ditch on King George Boulevard

Two occupants of the vehicle managed to escape, but three of them were trapped inside until crews arrived. See more >

4. Cyclist dies after collision on Chilliwack road

One person is dead after apparently being struck down by a vehicle on Young Road in Chilliwack Saturday morning. See more >

5. Early morning fire destroys two homes in South Langley

Langley Township fire crews has to fight two house fires on the same lot early Sunday morning. See more >

