5 to start your day

Luggage thief nabbed at YVR, rock climber dies after falling from North Vancouver mountain and more

1. B.C. cities strengthen call for bigger role in marijuana legalization

Cities have long been concerned that increased policing and zoning costs will fall upon them once you can legally buy marijuana, without what they view as a fair share of the revenue. See more >

Amendment is denied as majority of delegates vote against. @CityofVancouver Coun. Kerry Jang notes this already included in bill C-45 https://t.co/5FyaQAbwf7 — Kat (@katslepian) September 27, 2017

2. Two teens facing potential charges for alleged vandalism

Two boys in Coquitlam may be in for the grounding of a lifetime. But that might be the least of their worries. See more >

3. Rock climber dies after falling from North Vancouver mountain

Two men were climbing the Widowmaker route when the lead climber fell, ripping his fall-protection. See more >

4. Luggage thief arrested at Vancouver airport

A 46-year-old man is accused of stealing bags from YVR’s domestic arrival carousels throughout September. See more >

5. Property Brothers meets Dancing With The Stars

Born-and-raised in Maple Ridge, Drew Scott will be representing B.C. as he dances with the stars. See more >