5 to start your day

Racism blamed for Chilliwack hospital discharge, Kent SAR recover body of Australian woman and more

1. Affordability, mental illness barriers for homeless, report says

More than half of the 3,605 homeless people identified in Metro Vancouver’s 2017 count cited high rents and lack of income as their first barriers to housing. See more >

"Easy to judge, but much more difficult to do," Jonquil Hallgate says @MetroVancouver — Eshully Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 26, 2017

2. SOGI opponents withdraw from Langley School District meeting

The voices in support of the inclusive curriculum were seemingly than those who were planning to voice their outrage. See more >

3. Racism blamed for hit-and-run victim’s hospital discharge

Fraser Health has apologized after a Chilliwack woman with broken femur was kicked out and forced to spend a night in a wheelchair in the rain. See more >

4. Remains of missing Australian woman found

Sophie Dowsley, a 34-year-old Australian woman, went missing near Agassiz on July 10. See more >

5. TV stations violated ethics codes by airing Abbotsford stabbing video: report

A CBSC panel looked into the complaints and concluded that broadcasting the video of last year’s fatal stabbing at Abbotsford Secondary was “unnecessary to tell the story.” See more >