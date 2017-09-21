5 to start your day

Chilliwack man finds tons of garbage dumped near creek, Riverdale meets with Langley fans and more

1. Former Surrey mayor, current MP creates buzz around Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts is set to make an announcement to supporters Sunday, some speculating it could be her officially running for the B.C. Liberal leadership position.

2. Young boy taken to hospital after collision at McDonald’s drive-through

Witnesses in Maple Ridge said the boy collided with the car in the parking lot.

Boy conscious after flying over hood of car and hitting head on metal pole in plaza at 240th &DTR pic.twitter.com/o1B3ap4Nzu — Colleen Flanagan (@ColleenFlanagan) September 20, 2017

3. Jarrod Bacon back in prison after being at strip club with known criminal

The parole board has revoked Bacon's statutory release, saying the gangster is an 'undue risk to society'

4. Chilliwack vigilante tracks down garbage-dumper

"I was furious. I went through bags and bags of this old garbage to get an address. It was pretty gross," a Chilliwack resident said.

5. WATCH: Riverdale celebrities surprise fans in Langley

A crowd of people waited along Fraser Highway all day hoping to meet some of their favourite celebrities.