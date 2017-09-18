5 to start your day

Brand-new rainbow crosswalk in Fort Langley vandalized, snow warnings for highways, and more

1. VIDEO: Fort Langley rainbow crosswalk vandalized

Someone used their tires to damage the just-installed crossing. See more >

2. VIDEO: David Suzuki attends ‘Save Hawthorne Park’ rally

More than 200 people gathered to hear Suzuki speak about his environmental concerns. See more >

3. Woman, boy taken to hospital after Surrey car crash

An SUV flipped onto its side after colliding with a vehicle on Sunday morning. See more >

4. Snow warnings for B.C. highways

A special weather statement has been issued highways throughout central and southern B.C. See more >

5. VIDEO: ‘Terry Fox is my hero’: Cloverdale’s run takes off in town centre

What Terry Fox’s legacy means today, and how one man is working to bring the run to Australia. See more >



