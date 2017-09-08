5 to start your day

Maple Ridge pair to be extradited to India on murder charges, B.C. NDP gives throne speech and more

1. Supreme Court rules on Maple Ridge pair’s trial in India

The mother and uncle of honour killing victim Jasi Sidhu will be extradited to India to stand trial in her murder 17 years ago. See more >

2. What to expect in the B.C. NDP’s throne speech

It will be the NDP’s first throne speech since the 90s. Here’s what you need to know. See more >

3. Court actions plague Langley development

Condo owners have been waiting for more than 17 months past the original completion date to move into the 92-unit project. See more >

4. Metro Vancouver mayors cautiously laud Massey Bridge review

With tolls gone, mayors say that while their happy the government is reviewing the project, funding remains a top concern. See more >

5. Mission man facing nine more aggravated sexual assault charges

Mission RCMP say Brian Carlisle is now facing an additional nine charges of aggravated sexual assault, after allegedly failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners. See more >