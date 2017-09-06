5 to start your day

ICBC rates to go up in November, ‘dogs offend Muslims’ signs pop up in Pitt Meadows and more

1. Signs ‘Dogs offend Muslims’ pop up in Pitt Meadows

The flyers – which include a Pitt Meadows city logo do not originate from city hall, a spokesperson says. See more >

2. ICBC rates to increase 6.4 per cent for basic coverage

With basic and optional ICBC coverage, average driver pays $130 more by next year. See more >

Root of #ICBC problem goes back to 2010 says @Dave_Eby. $500m loss last year worst ever #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/aIVbffb2bN — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) September 5, 2017

3. Victims named in homicides in Chilliwack, Langley

IHIT is continuing their investigation into two brazen shootings that killed three people in two seperate and unrelated attacks in recent days. See more >

4. House sales level, condos climb in Metro Vancouver

The benchmark price for an apartment is almost $627,000, leaving first-time homebuyers to battle for lesser priced dwellings. See more >

5. WATCH: School is back in session: Slow down to 30 km/h

It’s the second day of school for B.C. students, and police are reminding commuters to obey school zone rules. See more >

