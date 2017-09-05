5 to start your day

Two men drown in Harrison Lake, warm weather continues in the Lower Mainland and more.

1. Two young men, ages 16 and 24, drown at Harrison Lake

Both bodies have been recovered by the RCMP dive team after reports of the drowning on Sunday. See more >

2. Five people treated for overdose after partying at Cultus Lake

The group had to be taken to hospital after consuming too much and mixing what they were taking, police said. See more >

3. Heat records broken around B.C.

While the heat warning in the Lower Mainland remains, the long weekend saw several record breaking temperatures across the province. See more >

4. Pressy Lake wildfire evacuees wonder what’s next

Lorne Smith and Cheryl Merriman lost their home to a wildfire that decimated the small community of Pressy Lake, and are preparing for the long-haul of post-wildfire recovery. See more >

5. Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows residents react to firing of Hall-of-fame basketball coach

One writer argued the coach deserves a parade for his efforts. See more >