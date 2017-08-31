5 to start your day

1. Man gunned down in Cloverdale had been shot at before
Pardeep Singh had “an unco-operative victim in 2015,” when he got mixed up in four shootings. See more >
Cpl Foster says families are generally cooperative with gang related investigations. Stayed tight lipped about hang associates pic.twitter.com/wQmfH5MzfV
Cpl Foster says families are generally cooperative with gang related investigations. Stayed tight lipped about hang associates pic.twitter.com/wQmfH5MzfV— Kat (@katslepian) August 30, 2017
2. Organic food business stored dead dog, 25 pounds of ‘pot’ in freezer
“Until he decided whether to cremate it, bury it … whatever. Sometimes when you have a pet, it’s hard to decide. You just can’t throw it out,” said the business owner. See more >
3. Man, 67, arrested after alleged indecent act at Cloverdale pool
Surrey RCMP were called to Greenaway Pool (17901 60 Avenue) in Cloverdale on Tuesday afternoon after reports came in of a suspicious man allegedly committing an indecent act. See more >
4. Homeless advocate walks through Mission during cross-Canada trek
Once homeless, Joe Roberts sees his experience as “the biggest asset I had to bringing change.” See more >
5. Child kidnapper and rapist released to halfway house
In 2006, Abrosimo, 52, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by a 10-year supervision order for abducting an 11-year-old Langley girl from a rural Aldergrove road two years earlier. See more >
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.