5 to start your day

1. Man shot dead in ‘quiet’ Cloverdale neighbourhood
The victim is believed to have moved from Delta only a year earlier. See more >
.@SurreyRCMP tell residents living nearby that the road will "not open up anytime soon." pic.twitter.com/Pc7kJmdOCt— Kat (@katslepian) August 30, 2017
2. Fiery blaze destroys Abbotsford home
A house went up in flames early Wednesday morning. See more >
3. B.C. granted intervener status in TransMountain pipeline appeal
NDP government to file objections to Kinder Morgan project by Friday. See more >
4. RCMP officer with dog unit charged following arrest at Surrey home
Cpl. Todd Abram with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services faces one count of assault. See more >
5. Elimination of bridge tolls raises questions
Mixed reactions in Surrey-White Rock-Langley area to provincial move. See more >
