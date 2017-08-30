5 to start your day

Man shot dead in Cloverdale, Mountie charged with assault and more

The scene of a police incident in Cloverdale Tuesday evening. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. Man shot dead in ‘quiet’ Cloverdale neighbourhood

The victim is believed to have moved from Delta only a year earlier. See more >

.@SurreyRCMP tell residents living nearby that the road will "not open up anytime soon." pic.twitter.com/Pc7kJmdOCt — Kat (@katslepian) August 30, 2017

2. Fiery blaze destroys Abbotsford home

A house went up in flames early Wednesday morning. See more >

3. B.C. granted intervener status in TransMountain pipeline appeal

NDP government to file objections to Kinder Morgan project by Friday. See more >

4. RCMP officer with dog unit charged following arrest at Surrey home

Cpl. Todd Abram with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services faces one count of assault. See more >

5. Elimination of bridge tolls raises questions

Mixed reactions in Surrey-White Rock-Langley area to provincial move. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

