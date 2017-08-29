5 to start your day

Young South Surrey girls rescue swimmers, a Langley man scared by an intruder and more

From left: Chloe, Aubrey and Ryley with friend Nolan. At their juice stand this summer, the girls raised $814 for the Centre for Child Development. (Photo: Amy Reid)

1. JUICEBOX HEROES: Girls raise hundreds selling SunRype in Surrey

Aubrey Leeson, 2, Ryley Patterson, 8, and Chloe Gravel-Fallis, 5, together raised more than $800 this summer for the Centre for Child Development at Surrey events with their homemade juice stand. See more >

2. Trio of young South Surrey swimmers aids pair in water

Kate Hunter, Lily Cox and Georgia Springate said they just acted on instinct when they rescued two swimmers from Crescent Beach. See more >

3. Seven years for man who killed Chilliwack father of three

Daniel Fabas killed David Williams outside a downtown drug dealer’s apartment in April 2016. See more >

4. Mountain Institution in Agassiz in fourth day of lockdown

Visits to inmates on hold as guards look for drugs believed to have been brought in. See more >

5. Late night intruder startles Langley homeowner

On Aug. 24, Dan Anderson woke up and noticed something was wrong in his home near 208th Street in the Yorkson area. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.