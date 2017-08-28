5 to start your day

1. Vancouver Giants prospects battle it out in Legends Cup
The Vancouver Giants prospects did themselves proud at the Legends Cup prospect game at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Sunday. See more >
2. Car fire in Abbotsford berry field
A 1998 brown Mazda Protege went up in flames Saturday night. See more >
3. Wildfire burning east of Squamish
The two hectare blaze 13 kilometres east of the municipality was discovered on Sunday. See more >
4. BC Ferries rescues six people after boats capsize
Six boaters are lucky to be just a little waterlogged after their vessels capsized in the Georgia Strait Sunday morning. See more >
Just stopping to rescue 6 ppl from frigid waters! High fives to #bcferries staff and crew! https://t.co/Tr883SovwE— Kerry O. (@BendyGal) August 27, 2017
5. Shots fired in Port Kells
Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired in the 18700 block of Surrey early Sunday morning. See more >
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.