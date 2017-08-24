5 to start your day

David Suzuki to fight with Surrey park protesters, Team Canada in the World Series and more

1. David Suzuki joins ‘Save Hawthorne Park’ fight in Surrey

World-renowned environmentalist will attend rally opposing Surrey’s plans to build road through park. See more >

2. After 15 years of addiction and crime, Selena Friesen now a ‘star’ at treatment program

You meet Selena Friesen and it’s hard to imagine her dealing drugs, fighting in prison and staring down those trying to help. See more >

3. Team Canada delivered first loss of season at World Series

The White Rock All-Stars were delivered their first loss of the season at the Little League Baseball World Series this week with a 10-0 loss to Japan. See more >

4. Surrey dancer headed to Portugal for prestigious ballet competition

North Delta student will compete against 80 dancers from across the globe in first overseas trip. See more >

5. Chilliwack RCMP confiscate four kilos of coke, cash, firearms and fentanyl

There was $130K in seized cash, weapons and table full of fentanyl-laced drugs on display. See more >

