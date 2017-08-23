5 to start your day

Therapy puppies at YVR, $500,000 in Surrey anti-gang money and more

A boat ran aground on Friday night last week along the coast of a small island in Harrison Lake. Two people on board were injured and transported to hospital. (Submitted photo)

1. Two injured in nighttime boat crash at Harrison Lake

A nighttime boat crash in Harrison Lake has Kent Harrison Search and Rescue (KHSAR) reminding people to use extreme caution on the water. See more >

2. Cloverdale man pens ‘tail’ on family dog

The book follows the true story of Cosmo (aka Rover) and the D’Amato family. See more >

3. Major changes coming to BC Ferries

Passengers no longer allowed to remain on lower vehicle deck and complete smoking ban coming in 2018. See more >

4. Therapy dogs to bring comfort to travellers at YVR

Travellers will soon have a new way to de-stress with the help of some furry four-legged friends at the Vancouver International Airport. See more >

5. Province gives $500K to anti-gang program in Surrey

NDP follows through on promised funding to the Surrey Wraparound program that targets at-risk youth. See more >

