5 to start your day

Body in Surrey identified, a bear gets a face full of fist and more you need to know

1. Edmonton man identified as Surrey homicide victim

Tanner Krupa was found unresponsive in a laneway near 127A Street in Newton. See more >

Victim of Surrey homicide ID'ed as Tanner KRUPA. Early in investigation. Unknown if targeted. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 21, 2017

2. DFO receiving complaints about the lack of recreational openings for chinook salmon

Fraser River salmon returns for 2017 have been very low. See more >

3. Bear breaks into B.C. home, gets punched in the nose

A bear trying to break into a Sunshine Coast family’s home got a face full of fist on Sunday evening. See more >

4. Green leader Andrew Weaver calls for ride sharing rules in B.C.

Service already ‘operating under the table’ in Vancouver. See more >

More details on introduction of ride-sharing legislation this fall. An opportunity to have input https://t.co/V8MFzgTiA4 #bcpoli — Andrew Weaver (@AJWVictoriaBC) August 22, 2017

5. Plane from Langley airport crashes in Sunshine Coast

Sechelt RCMP said a Cessna 172 aircraft was unable to brake fully, and subsequently slid off the runway at approximately 6:30 p.m. See more >

