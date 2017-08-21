5 to start your day

No answers on Pitt Meadows police situation, a death in Surrey and more

1. Heavy police presence near Hoffman Park in Pitt Meadows

Police cordoned off a home on Advent Road near Hoffman Park in Pitt Meadows on Sunday. See more >

2. White Rock’s Team Canada wins second of two games in Little League World Series

Canadian boys defeat Venezuela 7-3 Sunday morning after trouncing Italy in Thursday’s opener. See more >

3. ‘No danger’ to public after mental health call in Mission

Sgt. Chris Robinson said that multiple Lower Mainland RCMP detachments and the Emergency Response Team responded to a man who called police on himself. See more >

4. Surrey RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Newton

According to police, they were called to the 6900 block of 127a Street just before 5:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive person in a laneway. See more >

IHIT on scene in 6900 block 127A ST, #Surrey for suspicious death. Early in investigation. U/K if targeted. More tomorrow. Call IHIT w info — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 20, 2017

5. Harrison Lake wildfire grows to 30 hectares

The human-caused fire is still zero per cent contained. See more >

Crews responding to ~30ha #BCwildfire approx 12km NE of Harrison Lake. Boaters: stay clear of firefighting aircraft! https://t.co/4Z7rKiuB0T pic.twitter.com/aXSWB3Aeab — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 20, 2017

