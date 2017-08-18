5 to start your day

1. North Delta family OK after terror attack in Barcelona
A family of four on a vacation in Barcelona said “This very well could have been us 24 hours earlier.” See more >
2. Woman upset at Confederate flag spotted in Surrey
For one Burnaby woman, seeing the flag touched a nerve from her own experiences with racism. See more >
3. Groping incidents at Vancouver seawall prompt warning
Investigators believe the same man is behind three groping incidents and a sexual assault near the seawall this month. See more >
4. Most ‘peak millennials’ in B.C. say they can’t afford a home: survey
New research suggests four-fifths of those ages 25-30 don’t think they can buy in the next five years. See more >
5. Abbotsford cop finds bridge made of shopping carts, carpet, pallets
An officer said he’s impressed after finding engineering feat in a rather unexpected place. See more >
The ingenuity amazes me pic.twitter.com/n2cnet6xbp
