5 to start your day

Woman upset after spotting a Confederate flag in Surrey, police warn of groping incidents and more

1. North Delta family OK after terror attack in Barcelona

A family of four on a vacation in Barcelona said “This very well could have been us 24 hours earlier.” See more >

2. Woman upset at Confederate flag spotted in Surrey

For one Burnaby woman, seeing the flag touched a nerve from her own experiences with racism. See more >

3. Groping incidents at Vancouver seawall prompt warning

Investigators believe the same man is behind three groping incidents and a sexual assault near the seawall this month. See more >

4. Most ‘peak millennials’ in B.C. say they can’t afford a home: survey

New research suggests four-fifths of those ages 25-30 don’t think they can buy in the next five years. See more >

5. Abbotsford cop finds bridge made of shopping carts, carpet, pallets

An officer said he’s impressed after finding engineering feat in a rather unexpected place. See more >