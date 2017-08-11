5 to start your day

1. Woman dies in workplace accident in Maple Ridge
Emergency crews responded to a fatality after an industrial vehicle working in a ditch beside the road reportedly rolled over on to a woman.
2. B.C. seeks to join legal challenge against Trans Mountain oil pipeline
"Our government made it clear that a seven-fold increase in heavy oil tankers in the Vancouver harbour is not in B.C.'s best interests," environment minister George Heyman said.
3. WATCH: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes trip down memory lane in Vancouver
The international actor is in town filming his next movie.
.@TheRock We noticed you are filming in Van. Interested in a helicopter rescue ride along with our HEC team? Open offer! #yvr #sanandreas pic.twitter.com/6O7dLph7wS— North Shore Rescue (@NSRescue) August 11, 2017
4. B.C. promises discussions to address recent Surrey gun violence
Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says fighting Surrey shootings isn't a resource problem but rather due to "deafening silence" from people with information.
5. Annual air show takes off in Abbotsford this weekend
Dozens of aircraft will be on display at the Abbotsford Airshow, from Friday to Sunday.
Our videographer Baneet Braich got to experience the Chinese Nanchang Warbird. This will be featured in the highlight video Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/IxvIs7g9fD— Abbotsford News (@AbbyNews) August 11, 2017