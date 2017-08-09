5 to start your day

Three shootings in less than 24 hours in Surrey, community health workers set to strike and more

1. Mounties probing three shootings in less than 24 hours in Surrey

RCMP are investigating a third incident that happened in the Fleetwood area around Tuesday night.

2. Three tied up at gunpoint while three-year-old slept in Abbotsford

Police are looking for suspects in a recent home invasion who stole a Cadillace and Porsche Cayenne.

3. WATCH: Deadpool 2 begins filming in streets of Vancouver

Ryan Reynolds stopped between scenes to take pictures with Vancouver police officers Tuesday.

4. Community health workers set to strike

Lower Mainland workers from the BC Government Employees Union, which represents the 221 staff at the home support agency We Care Home Health Service announces the striking.

5. B.C. to waive adult tuition, ESL fees

Government says this will open door for tens of thousands of people to upgrade their skills and save money.