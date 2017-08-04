5 to start your day

Abbotsford man charged with aggravated sexual assault, BC Liberals announce shadow cabinet and more

1. Abbotsford man charged for allegedly failing to disclose positive HIV status to partners

Brian Carlisle, 47, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and investigators say they suspect other alleged victims may be in the Lower Mainland. See more >

2. B.C. First Nations people three times more likely to die of an overdose: data

That’s according to first-of-its-kind data released this week. Health officials will be using the data to make a culturally considered harm reduction strategy. See more >

This data is based on time period of Jan 2015 to July of last year. Data has been a challenge to get ahold of https://t.co/3kuYqZ8nMC — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) August 3, 2017

3. Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

WATCH: Nineteen-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi, a recent transplant recipient, was identified as the deceased victim by police. See more >

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s killing not believed to be random and not linked to gang activity, IHIT says: http://www.peacearchnews.com/news/surrey-teenager-identified-as-victim-in-torched-suv-homicide/ Posted by Peace Arch News on Thursday, August 3, 2017

4. BC Liberal party releases list of shadow cabinet roles

A few former ministers have been shuffled to focus on new portfolios against Premier John Horgan and the NDP-Green alliance. See more >

5. Langley shelter rescues, names homeless kittens from evacuated B.C. wildfire regions

The 14 kittens from near Quesnel are being taken care of at TinyKittens headquarters. See more >