5 to start your day

A man cycles past Five Corners Greenspace as the summer sun glows behind a wall of wildfire smoke in downtown Chilliwack on Wednesday morning. The Air Quality Health Index climbed to eight that day. (JENNA HAUCK/ THE PROGRESS)

1. Wildfire smoke could provide some relief during heat wave

High pressure air is pushing smoke from the fires eastward, partially blocking out the sun in the eastern Fraser Valley. See more >

2. Armed police presence at Surrey City Hall ends in arrest

Surrey RCMP say a “distraught” man with an “edged” weapon was detained after a call to police came in around noon. See more >

3. New Westminster cop charged with sexual assault

Const. Sukhwinder “Vinnie” Dosajnh was arrested in Victoria Tuesday, in relation to an alleged 2005 incident. See more >

4. Police yet to identify body found in burned-out SUV in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a vehicle fire Tuesday, where a body was found inside. See more >

5. More Canadians live alone than have children

The trend isn’t playing out in Surrey, however. See more >

