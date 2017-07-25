5 to start your day

Man drowns in White Rock, RCMP lose a tear gas gun and more you need to know

1. Fatality near White Rock pier

BC Coroners office is investigating after a man drowned near White Rock pier early Tuesday morning. See more >

2. RMCP lose tear gas gun

It was recovered by police after they made a public appeal. See more >

3. Rescuing Rex – how a stranger saved an Aldergrove dog from drowning

As Aldergrove resident Heather Purcell described how a stranger saved her beloved Jack Russell Rex from drowning, her voice got shaky and she had trouble talking. See more >

4. Dog whisperers, calm friends fleeing firestorms

Two from Maple Ridge help out pets at Kamloops evacuation centre. See more >

5. Staff seize 44 grams of hash at Mission Institution

The contraband seized was approximately 44 grams of hash with an institutional value of $4,400. See more >

